What the Supersized ‘Amazing Race’ Episodes Will Look Like

CBS has shared details about season 35 of The Amazing Race, which begins Wednesday, September 27 on CBS, and features 90-minute episodes all season. The network also announced the contestants from the 13 teams.

The season begins at the landmark Hollywood sign, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, before the contestants traverse a tightrope stretched from one rooftop to another in downtown Los Angeles.

The racers then jet to Asia. They also visit Slovenia, where they fly in a glider over Lake Bled, and climb over a thousand steps to the top of a ski jump.

This season, the show returns to commercial travel and brings back no non-elimination legs, the Express Pass and a twist on the U-Turn, making things more competitive.

Phil Keoghan hosts. The winning team of two gets $1 million.

“We start this season of The Amazing Race with an international flight to Asia, bringing back the thrill of traveling around the globe to exotic places. And on top of that, our cast is fantastic! Their energy is palpable and their enthusiasm even greater! This season’s big, 90-minute episodes allow us to show more of each city we travel to, especially the people and the culture, plus we get to know our contestants on a deeper level and their relationships with each other,” said co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. “You will laugh, you will cry, you will shout at the TV in frustration and also scream with joy, but best of all you will feel the highs and lows on this journey of the human spirit with the majestic backdrop of the world.”

The teams are Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary, a married couple from Albuquerque; brothers and military veterans Liam and Yeremi Hykel; best pals Malaina Hatcher and Andrea Simpson from Philadelphia; engaged couple Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd from New York; Texas father and daughter Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson; sisters Morgan and Lena Franklin; married couple Ashlie and Todd Martin from Chino, California; Washington best friends Robbin Tomich and Chelsea Day; brothers Greg and John Franklin; father and son Rob and Corey McArthur; Idaho best buds Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith; Tampa mother and daughter Elizabeth and Iliana Rivera; and Chicago sister and brother Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan and Patrick Cariaga are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions.