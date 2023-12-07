Viamedia Goes Outdoors Handling Ad Sales For Perpetual Media

Viamedia said it has agreed to become the exclusive local and regional direct advertising sales firm for Perpetual Media, a digital outdoor and place-based advertising platform.

The deal puts Viamedia, which mostly represents local cable operators, into the fast growing digital out-of-home market.

The arrangement with Perpetual Media calls for Viamedia to handle sales both in the 60 markets Viamedia already does business in, and in Perpetual Media’s locations outside Viamedia’s current footprint.

“Due to consumer and business demand, video marketing is trending rapidly toward personalization,” said David Solomon, CEO at Viamedia. "To date, ad targeting has been focused on mobile and in-home devices and platforms. Perpetual Media has cracked the code for delivering personalized video messaging to consumers via place-based, out-of-home networks. The DOOH market is expected to grow significantly, and this partnership is an important additional step toward providing advertisers the best opportunities to reach consumers in a fragmented media landscape."

Perpetual Media’s platform includes more than 3,500 owned and operated screens across the U.S. and Canada, including 44 of the top 50 markets in the U.S.

Perpetual Media said it expects to grow significantly in 2024.

“Joining forces with Viamedia marks a pivotal moment for Perpetual Media. This partnership is more than just a business agreement; it's a strategic move to revolutionize the way advertisers connect with consumers in the DOOH space,” said Brandon Wilton, founder and CEO at Perpetual Media. “Our advanced technology combined with Viamedia's expertise in local and regional advertising sales is set to create a new paradigm in the advertising world.”