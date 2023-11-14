Viamedia’s Parrot Lines Up Spots on Cable and CTV

Viamedia said it launched Parrot Ad Decisioning Systems, a new managed service that enables multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) to insert regionally targeted ads on linear systems to match the local ads running on traditional cable TV systems.

“Parrot ADS presents an enormous opportunity for MVPDs to effortlessly package and execute their linear inventory with connected TV (CTV) inventory, all while better serving their local communities, businesses and advertisers,” Viamedia CEO David Solomon said. “Parrot ADS is not just a solution; it’s a revolution in advertising. Its simplicity and efficiency during this pivotal transitionary phase are unparalleled. It’s a genuine win for all stakeholders.”

As MVPD subscribers move to streaming, ad buyers have had to use two separate orders and systems to reach the same audience they have been accustomed to purchasing. This means additional work, time and fees.

Parrot ADS enables media buyers to purchase ad inventory, be it traditional or addressable. This consolidation significantly simplifies purchases and execution, while empowering ad sales teams with a singular approach for selling both sets of ad inventory, Viamedia said.

“By mirroring the same ad on two platforms, MVPDs can optimize linear and CTV feeds for advertisers, maximizing inventory and ad sales during this critical migration,“ Solomon said. “This means greater demand and value for existing advertising inventory.”