Vevo Lists TV Moments That Boosted Music-Video Views

In 2023, a number of music videos got a boost when songs were used in TV shows, according to Vevo.

Take the Lee Ann Womack 2000 hit I Hope You Dance. After the tune was played in Netflix’s series Love is Blind, daily views of its video on Vevo jumped 116%.

An October episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians featured a behind the scenes look at Kris Jenner starring in a music video for Meghan Trainor’s Mother. That weekend, views for the video saw a 165% lift in views in the U.S.

Rihanna’s performance at Super Bowl LVII in February boosted views of her video’s by 4.5 times that day: Diamonds was up 327% and Umbrella jumped 629%.

After ’N Sync reunited on stage at MTV’s Music Video Awards, fans celebrated by ordering up their music videos on Vevo, resulting in an 82% lift in global daily views.

Movies also gave videos a lift. The Barbie craze gave Aqua’s Barbie Girl a 242% lift in global daily views. Songs from the film also got a boost. Indigo Girls’ Closer to Fine saw a 556% lift in global daily views.

“Vevo is at the center of major pop culture moments, from what’s going viral on social media to awards shows on TV. Additionally, our vast global distribution means we are everywhere and audiences can turn to music videos no matter the device,” said JP Evangelista, senior VP, content, programming & marketing at Vevo.

“Music videos show no signs of slowing down, driving trends and acting as a cultural lexicon for consumers,” Evangelista said. “In fact, according to recent Vevo research, 84% of people say music videos play an important role in pop culture, with 63% trying to stay current with music videos to know what everyone is talking about.”

On a sad note, the death of a performer can also drive fans to watch their videos.

After Sinéad O’Connor passed in July, Vevo saw a 4,237% increase in viewing of her music videos in the U.S. In the U.K., the Irish singer’s videos were up 4,318%. Viewership also spiked for her iconic Nothing Compares 2 U video, which saw a 3,941% lift in U.S. daily views and a 3,999% rise in global daily views.

Tina Turner, Jeff Beck, Tony Bennett and Jimmy Buffett also saw posthumous increases.