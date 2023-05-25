‘The Kardashians’ Season Three Premieres on Hulu

Season three of The Kardashians debuts on Hulu May 25, with new episodes released on Thursdays. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are in the cast.

“The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires,” says Hulu. “Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

The season premiere is entitled “Can Everyone Get Their Shit Together?" Kim is single and wants a drama-free life, but an ex makes things complicated. Kendall and Kylie enjoy sisterly bonding and Khloé has a potential health scare.

A review in Decider said, “Since news on them has been rather quiet lately, we can’t help but wonder if the show has run its course. After all, if they’re not making headlines everyday, is there anything truly important going on? Well, apparently there is.”

Kim and Khloe turned up at the Disney upfront presentation in New York May 16, and shared that the show has been renewed for 20 episodes.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces The Kardashians with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones. Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians had 20 seasons on E! before it wrapped in 2021. The Kardashians started on Hulu in April 2022. Season two began in September.