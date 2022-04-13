Hulu Launches ‘The Kardashians’ Series April 14
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Kardashian women discuss their impending fame in 'MCN Original Vintage Video' interview
The Kardashian family will make their return to the small screen in a new documentary series, The Kardashians, which debuts on Hulu April 14.
The 10-episode series follows the lives of Kardashian women Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as they navigate both their multi-million dollar businesses and their personal lives, according to Hulu. The Kardashians are executive produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King.
The Kardashians debuts nearly a year after E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended its 20-season run. In a 2008 Multichannel News video, Kris Jenner along with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian discuss the family’s evolution from relative obscurity to reality show stars in a short period of time. ▪️
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
