Hulu Launches ‘The Kardashians’ Series April 14

The Kardashian family will make their return to the small screen in a new documentary series, The Kardashians, which debuts on Hulu April 14.

The 10-episode series follows the lives of Kardashian women Kris, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as they navigate both their multi-million dollar businesses and their personal lives, according to Hulu. The Kardashians are executive produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King.

The Kardashians debuts nearly a year after E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended its 20-season run. In a 2008 Multichannel News video, Kris Jenner along with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian discuss the family’s evolution from relative obscurity to reality show stars in a short period of time. ▪️