Hulu Sets April Premiere Date for ‘The Kardashians’

The Kardashian clan will return to the small screen in April as part of a new reality series debuting on Hulu.

The series, The Kardashians, will debut April 14 and will follow the exploits of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as they deal with the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses while enjoying the day-to-day adventures of playtime and school drop-offs, according to the streaming service.

The Kardashians will debut on Hulu nearly a year after E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality series left the air after 20 seasons.

The Kardashians are executive produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Danielle King and Elizabeth Jones.