‘Love is Blind’ Renewed at Netflix
By Michael Malone published
Nick and Vanessa Lachey host as reality show gets season four, season five commitment
Netflix has renewed unscripted dating series Love is Blind for seasons four and five. Season three, set in Dallas, premieres later this year, with ten episodes.
Season two, set in Chicago, premiered February 11. It was on Netflix’s global top 10 list for English-language series for five weeks, the network said.
Netflix said of season three, “Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”
Kinetic Content produces Love is Blind. Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Kimberly Goodman, Brent Gaches, Heather Crowe and Brian Smith are the executive producers. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
