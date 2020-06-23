Ellen Digital Network Adds Haddish, Kemper Shows

Ellen Degeneres’ Ellen Digital Network said it is working on new projects with Tiffany Haddish and Ellie Kemper.

At its Newfront presentation Tuesday, Ellen Digital Network announced that Haddish will star in a project that is as yet untitled.

The network is developing a weekly digital series Help Me Gen Z with Ellie Kemper. Kemper, a mother of two, will sit down with Gen Z kids to learn what’s on their minds from slang to TikTok.

Ellen Digital Newtork is also working on Lady Parts, in which actress Sarah Hyland and Dr. Sherry Ross, billed as OBGYN to the stars, talk with celebrity guests about female sex and anatomy in a comedic manner.

Also on the network’s slate is Game Night, in which Lauren Speed Hamilton and husband Cameron Hamilton from Netflix’s Love Is Blind, host a fun, cocktail-themed virtual game night with four celebrity/influencer couples playing variations of your favorite games!

Ellen Digital Ventures is a business initiative created by Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros.’ Digital Networks that extends Ellen DeGeneres’ award-winning television franchise into a robust digital business, leveraging her vast social and gaming audiences including the Ellen Digital Network .

