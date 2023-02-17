Vevo Sees Post Super-Bowl Bounce In Rihanna Videos

After Rihanna’s remarkable performance during halftime at the Super Bowl, fans wanted more of the singer and turned to Vevo to watch and listen to her music videos.

Vevo said viewing of the Rihanna catalog was up 348% on Sunday compared to the prior 10 Sundays. On Monday, viewership was up 283% compared to the prior 10 Mondays.

Rihanna’s song Umbrella got the biggest lift, with seven times the usual viewership. Diamonds, which is Rihanna's most watched music video on Vevo, was up 327% in views on Sunday.

Last year, videos featuring the hip-hop legends featured in the Super Bowl halftime show , saw big increases in their video viewing on Vevo.

The sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show this year was Apple Music. ■