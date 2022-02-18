Super Bowl Halftime Show Drives Hip-Hop Video Views on Vevo

With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent performing, the half-time show was one of the most-watched parts of this year’s Super Bowl.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the hip-hop legends and many flocked to music video service Vevo, which saw big increases in viewing on Sunday and Monday.

Viewing of Dr. Dre’s catalog increased by six times the day of the Super Bowl halftime compared to an average of the prior 10 Sundays and seven times more views the day after compared to the previous 10 Mondays.

Snoop Dogg’s videos got four times the viewing on Super Bowl Sunday compared to the previous 10 Sundays and he got a nine times bump on Monday.

Dr. Dre’s Still Dre featuring Snoop Dogg was the most-viewed music video across TV and video in both Vevo’s rap/hip-hop category and for its 90s collection following the halftime show. The next day, viewing was nine times higher than average.

The Super Bowl boost took Still Dre over the 1 billion views mark just before his birthday on Friday.

The other performers also saw significant increases.

Kendrick Lamar was up 181% on Sunday and 159% on Monday. Eminem got a 55% lift on Sunday and 67% on Monday. Mary J. Blige views grew 129% on Sunday and 125% on Monday and 50 Cent got a 80% boost on Sunday followed by a 162% lift on Monday.

Rap and hip-hop content got a 14% lift the day after the show, Vevo said.

Some of the biggest boost came in California home of the champion L.A. Rams and where the game was played, and in Ohio, where the Cincinnati Bengals play.

"Across the Vevo network, we regularly see an uptick in viewership of certain music videos around major pop culture events, such as the halftime show at the Super Bowl. This year's performance particularly tapped into nostalgia from the 90s and 2000s, as well as hip-hop culture," said JP Evangelista, senior VP of content, programming and marketing at Vevo.

"The halftime show also created much social buzz afterwards, especially between Gen Xers and Millennials, with each generation claiming representation and ownership of this moment. All of this drives tune-in to each performer's respective music videos on Vevo, and these viewership lifts are a testament to the cultural relevance and influence of music videos. We're proud to be the home of powerful music video content that people want to relive over and over," Evangelista said. ■