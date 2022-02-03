Music Video Service Vevo’s VOD App Launched on Google, Android TV Devices

Music video network Vevo said its video-on-demand app is being added to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

The Vevo TV app will be available in the U.S. and other countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico and Brazil, significantly enlarging Vevo’s global TV footprint.

“Google is a critical international distribution channel for Vevo, bringing a huge global audience to our content, as we lead the charge in returning music video programming to TV screens at scale,” said Kevin McGurn, president of sales & distribution for Vevo.

“Music videos are not only insanely popular, but they are powerful and highly-engaging content to advertise against due to the deep emotional connections that they forge with the viewer, They can feel deeply personal, yet have mass appeal. Vevo’s app uniquely provides advertisers with the opportunity to appear alongside some of the most cherished and iconic music videos,” McGurn said. “With support for Android TV OS, brands can access even more inventory and more eyeballs, especially hard-to-reach consumers, such as cord-cutters, cord-nevers, and younger demographics, which do not watch traditional broadcast television.”

Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo generates more than 25 billion views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), Vizio, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, Xite, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV and Vewd. ■