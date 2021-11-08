Vevo Launches 10 Music Channels on Allen Media Group's Local Now

Vevo said it launched 10 streaming music channels on Allen Media Group’s Local Now.

The deal with Local Now is part of Vevo’s strategy to bring its content to viewers through connected TVs in both on-demand and linear formats. Vevo said that 70 million Americans watch Vevo through CTV each month.

"We are excited to expand our linear footprint nationally with a rapidly-rising FAST service like Local Now, utilized across more than 225 local U.S. markets by millions of consumers, who watch music videos and other premium content through connected devices," said Rob Christensen, VP, advanced TV, Vevo.

Also: Vevo Launches Somos Vevo Ads To Reach Hispanics Via CTV

"Linear programming allows us to create a more tailored lean-back viewing experience on TV that caters to a variety of music fans and preferences," he said.

Christensen noted that there is an appetite for nostalgic content, so Vevo has curated decade-by-decade themed channels.

The Vevo channels on Local Now are Vevo Pop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo Country, Vevo Latino, Vevo ‘70s, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, and Vevo 2K.

Also: Vevo Campaign for Credit Karma Wins Advanced Advertising Innovation Award

For a limited time through the end of the year, Local Now users can tune into Vevo Holiday, a channel programmed for the holiday season.

Local Now has more than 420 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country.

Also: Allen Media’s Local Now Adds Pac-12 Insider

“Local Now is experiencing exponential growth as a free-streaming service. Our audience is reaping the benefits of that growth as we continue to expand our content and channels,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of the Allen Media Group. “This partnership with Vevo adds more depth to our fast-growing lineup, bringing the biggest music stars to our users’ living rooms or wherever they like to stream.”

The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and iOS devices.