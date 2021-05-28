Allen Media’s Local Now Adds Pac-12 Insider
Channel features live events and highlights
Local Now, Allen Media Group’s free streaming service, has added the Pac-12 Insider to its channel lineup.
The channel offers select live events, highlights and re-airs of past season football and basketball games, as well as behind the scenes stories of the conference’s student-athletes and coaches.
“We’re thrilled to add Pac-12 Insider to our roster of partners and deepen our bench of sports offerings. With this new partnership, we’re bringing the latest from the Pac-12 conference to Local Now’s sports fans, whether they’re watching locally or from across the country,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “From behind-the-scenes stories to catching your favorite classic games, Local Now viewers will enjoy Pac-12 on all of our platforms for free.”
Starting in June, Pac-12 Insider will feature new looks at some of the Pac-12’s most memorable football games, including "The Play" from 1982 between California and Stanford, 1994's Washington at Oregon game nicknamed "The Pick," and Stanford's massive upset of then-No. 2 USC in 2007.
Local Now has more than 300 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every zip code in the country,
With the addition of Local Now, Pac-12 Insider is now available on eight platform, with Pluto TV, Redbox Free Live TV, Samsung TV Plus, SportsTribal, The Roku Channel, Xumo and Vizio SmartCast.
