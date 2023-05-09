‘True Lies’ Canceled at CBS

Drama True Lies has been canceled at CBS. The season one finale of the Matt Nix show is on May 17 and May 24.

Inspired by the James Cameron movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, True Lies debuted on CBS March 1. Steve Howey plays Harry Tasker, a spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, who keeps his spy work a secret from his family. Ginger Gonzaga plays his wife Helen, a professor who is bored with her life, and then discovers her husband’s real job. Helen ends up joining Harry as a secret agent.

Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez and Mike O’Gorman are also in the cast.

Matt Nix is executive producer and showrunner. Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, Josh Levy and Anthony Hemingway are executive producers as well.

Nix described the show to B+C as a fantasy for viewers. “Everybody has a fantasy — what if I had a secret life?” he told B+C. “What if I wasn’t what I appear to be, and actually am some sort of action hero–someone who went on grand adventures? It’s an engaging fantasy for people.”

Titled “Lying Truths,” the finale sees a van full of computer software containing confidential information about Omega Sector operatives get hijacked, and the team enlist the help of Max, a teen hacker, to learn who is going after the agency. When Harry and Helen discover that Max is dating their daughter, their actions put the mission in jeopardy.