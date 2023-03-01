‘True Lies’ Rethinks Hit James Cameron Movie From Back in the Nineties

True Lies, inspired by the James Cameron movie that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, debuts on CBS March 1. Steve Howey plays Harry Tasker, a spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, who keeps his spy work a secret from his family. Ginger Gonzaga plays his wife Helen, a professor who is bored with her life, and then discovers her husband’s real job. Helen ends up joining Harry as a secret agent.

Howey played the bartender Kevin in Shameless.

Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez and Mike O’Gorman are also in the cast.

Matt Nix is executive producer and showrunner. Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, Josh Levy and Anthony Hemingway are executive producers as well.

At a CBS press event, Nix spoke about trying to retain the spirit of the Cameron movie while making the TV show. “I remember what it was to see True Lies in 1994,” he said. “It was exciting, it was funny, it was romantic. It was a giant action film, but it was also a character piece about a father trying to do his best. It didn't take itself too seriously, but at the same time, it had real heart. And I wanted to do something that had that same spirit.”

The show got a so-so review in The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). “Will True Lies succeed? Not, as I started this conversation, if you come in with high or low expectations based on the movie. CBS’ True Lies is much more in the vein of the network’s semi-recent reboots of things like Magnum, P.I. and MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0. It’s a trifle, not a blockbuster.”

20th Television produces True Lies. ■