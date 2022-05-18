CBS Reveals Fall Schedule

CBS has shared its 2022-2023 schedule, which features new dramas East New York, Fire Country and So Help Me Todd, and competition series The Real Love Boat.

Mondays have The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, then NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. Tuesdays offer FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. On Wednesdays, it’s Survivor, The Amazing Race and competition series The Real Love Boat, set aboard a luxury cruise ship in the Mediterranean. Thursdays have Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd, with Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, and CSI: Vegas. Fridays have SWAT, Fire Country, starring Max Thieriot as a convict fighting fires, and Blue Bloods.

Upfronts 2022: Click Here for More Coverage

Saturdays have repeats and Sundays have 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, East New York, about a police squad in Brooklyn, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

“CBS had another incredible season. In addition to repeating as America’s most-watched network, we launched several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “For the new season, we once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year.” ■