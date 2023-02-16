Matt Nix, Fox Entertainment Ink Broadcast Direct Deal

Matt Nix, showrunner of upcoming CBS series True Lies, has signed a broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment. The deal will see Nix develop and executive produce multiple projects for Fox Entertainment that will be wholly owned by Fox and produced by Fox Entertainment Studios.

True Lies debuts March 1. Nix also created Burn Notice, which ran from 2007 to 2014 on USA Network, and The Gifted, set in Marvel’s X-Men universe, which was on Fox from 2017 to 2019. Speaking with B+C, he described True Lies, based on the 1994 action film, as “definitely unapologetically fun.”

“Matt’s is a longtime partner and good friend who has a natural ability to create unique and bold character-driven series that seamlessly weave together riveting action, incisive wit and heart,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president of scripted programming. “Working with Matt is a thrill, and we’re excited to reunite with him at Fox.”

Nix’s TV credits also include Complications, The Comedians, The Good Guys and Turner & Hooch.

“I’m excited to be working with Fox again and thrilled to be reunited with Michael Thorn and his amazing team,” said Nix. “They’re redefining what it means to be a broadcast network, and it’s great to be a part of that.”

Earlier in the week, Fox and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson inked a production deal. ■