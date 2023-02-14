‘50 Cent,’ Fox Enter Production Deal

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Fox Entertainment have entered into a nonexclusive, multi-project broadcast direct deal that will see Jackson, through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series that would air on Fox.

Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has a production deal with Fox. (Image credit: Fox)

Jackson’s TV work includes the Starz drama Power, in which he starred and was an executive producer and director. Spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force followed.

“Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

Jackson founded G-Unit in 2005. Production will soon begin on season three of G-Unit series Black Mafia Family on Starz. G-Unit is also in development on the scripted series Fightland and Queen Nzinga at Starz. G-Unit also produced ABC drama For Life and Hip Hop Homicides at WeTV.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” said Jackson.

Series created under the deal will be owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television. ■