Starz Teams Up ‘Power,’ ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ for Sunday Block

Starz drama Power debuts its third season 9 p.m. Sunday, July 17, and joining Power on the Sunday schedule is Survivor’s Remorse, which holds down the 10 p.m. slot starting July 24. Remorse too is entering into season three.

The new season of Power, from executive producer 50 Cent (aka Curtis Jackson) will include ten hour-long episodes. The series, detailing the violent underworld of international drug cartels set against the backdrop of New York’s nightlife, was created by Courtney A. Kemp, formerly of The Good Wife.

Survivor’s Remorse features ten half-hour episodes, about a hard working basketball star who is thrust into the limelight after signing a huge contract with a basketball team in Atlanta. Mike O’Malley is executive producer and showrunner. The executive producer ranks include Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner and hoops star LeBron James.

Other Starz original series include DaVinci's Demons, The Girlfriend Experience and Outlander.