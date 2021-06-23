Disney Plus Unveils Trailer for ‘Turner & Hooch’ Series

Disney Plus has unveiled the official trailer for its original series Turner & Hooch, premiering July 21 on the streaming service.

The movie, a reboot of the 1989 film following the exploits of a US Marshall who inherits an unruly dog, stars Josh Peck (Drake and Josh). Also starring in the series are Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca and Reginald VelJohnson, who reprises his role from the film as Mayor David Sutton.

Turner & Hooch is executive produced by Matt Nix, Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola.