CBS Shares Start Dates For Midseason Shows
RuPaul game show ‘Lingo’ starts January 11, ‘True Lies’ series begins February 23
CBS announced upcoming show premieres, including RuPaul-hosted game show Lingo, which starts January 11; and a series inspired by the James Cameron movie True Lies, which begins February 23.
Lingo sees teams of two face off in puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. The two top teams make it through to the final showdown.
True Lies has Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the cast. Howey plays a spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector. His wife, Helen (Gonzaga), a bored professor, makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen. The couple keeps their adventures a secret from their three teen children.
The Cameron movie, an action comedy, came out in 1994.
Nearer term, season four of Tough As Nails, hosted by Phil Keoghan, debuts on CBS January 4. Primetime episodes of The Price is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, are on January 4 as well.
CBS previously shared that an NCIS crossover event, involving NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles, happens January 2, and the Grammys are on February 5. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
