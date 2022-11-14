CBS Shares Start Dates For Midseason Shows

CBS announced upcoming show premieres, including RuPaul-hosted game show Lingo, which starts January 11; and a series inspired by the James Cameron movie True Lies, which begins February 23.

Lingo sees teams of two face off in puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. The two top teams make it through to the final showdown.

True Lies has Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the cast. Howey plays a spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector. His wife, Helen (Gonzaga), a bored professor, makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen. The couple keeps their adventures a secret from their three teen children.

The Cameron movie, an action comedy, came out in 1994.

Nearer term, season four of Tough As Nails, hosted by Phil Keoghan, debuts on CBS January 4. Primetime episodes of The Price is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, are on January 4 as well.

CBS previously shared that an NCIS crossover event, involving NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles, happens January 2, and the Grammys are on February 5. ■