‘Tough As Nails’ Gets Two More Seasons on CBS

CBS has ordered seasons three and four of Phil Keoghan competition series Tough As Nails. The show celebrates “hard-working Americans who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty,” according to CBS.

Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan created the show and are executive producers. Phil is the host.

Season two began in February.

“Tough As Nails is the right show at the right time, especially over the last year as we have all become a little tougher and have a deeper appreciation for the many people who keep our communities running,” said Mitch Graham, senior VP, alternative programming, CBS Entertainment. “With Phil Keoghan’s inspired touch as creator and host, he and his team have established an uplifting show that highlights toughness in many forms with unique real-world challenges and remarkable competitors. The show has resonated with viewers and we are excited to continue to shine a light on the hardworking Americans who get the job done.”

Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. One by one, they are eliminated until a lone winner remains.

“For the first time in a long time we have started paying attention to those who make America work and what’s really important in life. Tough As Nails is about acknowledging and validating those who may have felt forgotten for so long,” said Phil Keoghan. “I encourage everyone to make an extra effort to thank our essential workers. It’s a genuine gesture that will continue to unite us.”