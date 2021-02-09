‘Tough As Nails’ Season Two on CBS Feb. 10

Season two of Tough As Nails starts on CBS Feb. 10. The competition series features “everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor,” according to CBS. Competitors are tested for strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in real-world challenges. One by one, contestants are “punched out” until a winner remains.

Phil Keoghan hosts. He also executive produces, alongside Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone.

“People who play in the NFL, people who are going to play in the Super Bowl or get in a cage and go and fight somebody, they are tough,” said Phil Keoghan at a CBS TCA event late last month. “But tough comes in all shapes and sizes. And that was something that we felt was very important on Tough As Nails: to look for people who have that perfect balance of strength, endurance, agility, that mental toughness that I talked about but also the life skills that people have, people who know how to work smarter, not harder.”

Raquel Productions produces the program in association with Tough House Productions.

“Tough As Nails stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment, when the season was announced last month. “Under Phil Keoghan’s deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors.”