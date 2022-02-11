RuPaul-Hosted Game Show ‘Lingo’ Coming to CBS

CBS has ordered an adaptation of game show Lingo, with RuPaul lined up to host and executive produce. Lingo will premiere in prime later this year.

“RuPaul Charles brings his one-of-a-kind personality to this primetime order of the clever, competitive and unpredictable game, which features teams of two as they face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words,” said CBS. “At the end of each one-hour episode packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the winning two teams will make it through to a nerve-wracking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize.”

Lingo had been a syndicated show in the late ‘80s, and came back on GSN years later. The show premiered last year in the U.K.

“We give you a letter, and you guess the rest! The word game craze is sweeping the nation, and Lingo will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family,” said Mitch Graham, senior VP of alternative programming, CBS. “RuPaul’s flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we’re excited to join our network lineup.”

RuPaul Charles is the executive producer and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1. He produces Lingo for RuCo, Inc. along with Layla Smith for Objective Media Group, Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group America and Ed de Burgh for Triple Brew Media.

“We’re all ready to have fun again, and Lingo is the answer,” said RuPaul.

Lingo is an All3Media/IDTV and Talpa TV format. ■