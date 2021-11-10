RuPaul’s ‘Queen of the Universe’ Premieres on Paramount Plus Dec. 2

Queen of the Universe, a RuPaul-produced competition series, will premiere on Paramount Plus Dec. 2. Fourteen of the world’s “fiercest queens,” in Paramount Plus’s words, come together to fight for the Queen of the Universe title and $250,000.

“Each episode will showcase the contestants’ vocal prowess as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the series’ previously announced ‘Pop Diva Panel’ of judges,” said Paramount Plus, including Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis.

Graham Norton hosts the show.

The 14 Queens include Ada Vox of San Antonio, Aria B Cassadine of Atlanta, Betty Bitschlap of Copenhagen, Chy’enne Valentino of Chicago, Gingzilla of Sydney, Australia, Grag Queen of Canela, Brazil, Jujubee of Boston, La Voix of London, Leona Winter of Paris, Matante Alex of Montreal, Novaczar of New York, Rani Ko-He-Nur of Mumbai, Regina Voce of Mexico City and Woowu of Guangzhou, China.

Queen of the Universe is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race.