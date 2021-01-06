VH1 Gives ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 3.

On the strength of 453.8 million TV ad impressions, a VH1 promo for RuPaul’s Drag Race takes first place.

Traditional broadcast networks grab the next three slots in our ranking, with NBC hyping Ted Danson vehicle Mr. Mayor in second, Fox promoting Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat in third, and ABC giving some love to The Bachelor in fourth. Closing out the top 5: a TBS promo for Go-Big Show, an unconventional talent competition featuring Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes as judges.

Notably, the Kat spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (121) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 453,823,103

Interruption Rate: 3.66%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,564,334

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $781,175

Impressions: 416,648,344

Interruption Rate: 1.67%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $5,204,024

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,648,261

3) Call Me Kat, Fox

Impressions: 353,972,365

Interruption Rate: 1.34%

Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,342,336

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,191,814

4) The Bachelor, ABC

Impressions: 294,970,489

Interruption Rate: 1.32%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,160,434

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $955,606

Impressions: 294,234,121

Interruption Rate: 2.14%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,239,602

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $3,466,717

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).