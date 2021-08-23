VH1 Renews RuPaul Trio

VH1 has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. RuPaul’s Drag Race moves on to season 14. After-show Untucked launched on Logo and moved to VH1 in 2018. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race goes on to season two.

“I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens -- past, present and future -- that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories,” said RuPaul, the host and executive producer. “Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination.”

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race began in January. The season finale saw Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Symone and Rosé battle it out for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Symone got the honor.

Logo holds a season 13 marathon beginning Aug. 23.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race are produced by World of Wonder Productions.