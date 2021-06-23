‘Brady Bunch’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Casts Team Up on ‘Brady’ Episode

Paramount Plus debuts Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, which sees the original Brady Bunch cast recreate an episode with RuPaul’s Drag Race cast members, June 30.

Cast members will perform the episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?” “for an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house,” according to Paramount Plus. The season two episode sees Jan buy a curly black wig because she thinks she is being shunned at school due to her blonde hair, and wants to stand out from her blonde sisters.

Barry Williams plays Mike Brady, Christopher Knight is Peter Brady, Mike Lookinland is Bobby Brady, Eve Plumb portrays Lucy and Susan Olsen plays Margie.

Among the Drag Race cast, Shea Couleé is Marcia Brady, Bianca Del Rio is Carol Brady, BenDeLaCreme plays Greg Brady, Kylie Sonique Love plays Jan Brady, Nina West portrays Alice and Kandy Muse is Cindy Brady.

RuPaul makes a special appearance as the Wig Attendant, and Michelle Visage turns up as Helen.

Dragging the Classics is executive produced by Nina L. Diaz, Trevor Rose, Keri Panichi Flint and Marcia Lansdown for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Margaret Goodman and Tara Power the executives in charge of production. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell are executive producers for World of Wonder.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres June 24.