HGTV to Air ‘A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition’ Dec. 16

HGTV will air the holiday special A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition Dec. 16. The six Brady Bunch siblings join Ree Drummond, star of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, and Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV’s Hidden Potential, as they whip up ‘70s-inspired treats and festive decorations.

The special airs on Food Network Dec. 22.

Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) turn up for the special.

“We have remarkable star experts across every area of lifestyle content, so of course we’re inviting Food Network star Ree Drummond to HGTV’s Brady holiday episode,” said HGTV president Jane Latman. “Along with Jasmine Roth and the Brady siblings, we’ve assembled a dream team to create the ultimate holiday programming event.”

HGTV premiered A Very Brady Renovation, featuring the full-scale overhaul of the real Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles, Sept. 9.

HGTV and Food Network are part of Discovery, Inc.