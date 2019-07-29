‘A Very Brady Renovation’ on HGTV Sept. 9

A Very Brady Renovation, which will see HGTV unveil the transformation of the North Hollywood home from The Brady Bunch, premieres Sept. 9. The six Brady siblings, Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen, teamed up with HGTV hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home), Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip) to pull off the renovation.

HGTV cameras captured more than 9,000 hours of the task, which will be cut down to a 90-minute episode.

“A Very Brady Renovation is the programming event of the year that Brady Bunch and HGTV superfans have been waiting for,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “HGTV and the Brady Bunch house together is as big as we anticipated, and it’s been fun to see and hear how everyone lights up with excitement whenever we mention anything related to Brady.”

Related: HGTV's 'Mountain Mamas' to Debut Aug. 10

The Scott brothers worked with McCormick and Olsen on the entryway, living room, floating staircase and dining room, and the brothers worked with Knight on the exterior.

Knight and Plumb recreated the orange and green kitchen and family room with the Ford siblings; Lookinland and Olsen worked with Starsiak Hawk and Laine on the kids’ bedrooms, Jack-and-Jill bathroom and backyard; Williams and Roth took on Mike’s den; Williams, Roth and Spencer made over the attic, and Plumb and Spencer tackled Alice’s bedroom.

“HGTV left no stone unturned, creating a perfect replica of the home down to the horse statue next to the staircase and the stuffed animal giraffe in the girls’ bedroom,” added Latman. “Viewers will be on the edge of their seats each week to see how we pulled it all off, and we can promise they’ll be transported back in time when they see the final result.”

HGTV will give one viewer the chance to “live like a Brady” with “A Very Brady Contest.” Superfans can submit videos illustrating why they should win a six-night stay at the Brady house, and cash. There’s more info at HGTV.com/Brady.

HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.