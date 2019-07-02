HGTV's 'Mountain Mamas' to Debut Aug. 10

HGTV's newest home-buying series is set in Big Sky country. Mountain Mamas, premiering Saturday, Aug. 10, with back-to-back episodes at 11 and 11:30 PM ET/PT, aims at helping families find "reasonably priced properties in need of a little help," the Discovery-owned channel said in a release.

The series stars real estate mavens Jackie Wickens, who has an extensive construction background, and Trecie Wheat Hughes, who has a keen design sense."Viewers will be wowed throughout the season with custom design elements including a river rock tiled master shower, an outdoor living room complete with fireplace, and a media room with a vintage movie theater vibe," HGTV said.

“A lot of people dream of living in Montana,” Hughes said. “We help buyers moving here get into their dream home.”

“But living in a place this beautiful comes with a cost,” Wickens added. “If you’re willing to look at a property that has potential, the price drops dramatically.”

In the premiere episode, they "help a mother and her young daughter who recently moved back to Montana. When they choose a severely rundown rancher with plenty of land and stunning mountain views, Jackie and Trecie completely overhaul the property and incorporate beautiful rustic design elements—including a corrugated steel ceiling. They also incorporate barnwood accent walls and a fireplace crafted from local stone with a reclaimed wood mantle."