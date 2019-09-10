HGTV Competition Series ‘Rock the Block’ Begins Oct. 21

Competition series Rock the Block starts on HGTV Oct. 21. The show assembles a bevy of HGTV talent, including Leanne Ford of Restored by the Fords, Mina Starsiak Hawk of Good Bones, Jasmine Roth of Hidden Potential and Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab. Each takes on the same property in the Los Angeles area and sees who can derive the most value from it across four weeks, and with $175,000.

Drew Scott of Property Brothers: Forever Home hosts.

“This is a no-holds-barred competition among highly skilled HGTV experts at the top of their game,” said HGTV president Jane Latman. “They’re playing to win, and we can’t wait to see the results of their strategy, creativity and drive.”

The winner gets a street named after them.

“These women are here because they’re some of the best designers and renovators in the business,” said Drew. “These houses are a blank canvas. They can completely redesign them—the possibilities are endless.”

A range of HGTV stars, including Tarek El Moussa, Mike Holmes and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, play judges.

“At the end of four weeks, yours truly and my team of real estate experts are going to do a full top-to-bottom inspection of the newly renovated homes and crown the winner,” said Drew.

Viewers get a weekly teaser video of each episode on HGTV GO starting Oct. 14.