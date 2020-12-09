Season 13 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ on VH1 New Year’s Day

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race begins on VH1 Friday, Jan. 1. Thirteen “fabulous queens,” in VH1’s words, vie for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and $100,000.

“Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” said host and executive producer RuPaul.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will offer a “Meet the Queens” livestream on YouTube at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 9. The contestants include Denali of Chicago, Elliott with 2 Ts of Las Vegas and Gottmik of Los Angeles.

After-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will air following Drag Race.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won six Emmys this year.