Fox Picks Up Marvel Series ‘The Gifted’

Fox has picked up the Marvel series The Gifted. Twentieth Century Fox Television produces the show in association with Marvel Television.



The show focuses on a suburban couple whose lives are rocked by the discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants.



Executive producers on the project are Matt Nix, Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.



The cast includes Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale and Jamie Chung.



Get a first look at the series below:





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I_htkGJAZ4[/embed]