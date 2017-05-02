Baseball Drama ‘Pitch’ Canceled by Fox

Baseball drama Pitch will not return for a sophomore season on Fox. The show, about a female pitcher making the big leagues, had Kylie Bunbury and Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the cast and was generally liked by critics. It averaged 4.7 million total viewers.

Creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the news. “I was informed today that #Pitch won't be getting a 2nd season on Fox. Obviously we're all crushed - thank you to our amazing fans...,” tweeted @Dan_Fogelman.

In a subsequent tweet, he said the Pitch gang “took a bad hop grounder to the face today.”