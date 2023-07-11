TransUnion, Magnite Expand Data Deal Beyond Connected TV

TransUnion and Magnite said they are expanding their relationship, enabling Magnite clients to use TransUnion’s Data Marketplace for audience buying of not just connected TV, but streaming video, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home media as well.

"Our partnership expansion is a significant milestone in helping marketers reach their intended audiences across various digital media platforms, including audio, gaming, and DOOH,” TransUnion senior VP of the media and entertainment vertical Julie Clark said. “Building on the success of our CTV relationship, we can now offer better audience curation through the TruAudience Data Marketplace, enabling brands to target effectively. Moreover, publishers can monetize more inventory, resulting in better targeting opportunities and increased revenue, especially with the growth of streaming audio and gaming channels."

Connected TVs, smart speakers and gaming consoles cannot be reached using legacy digital identifiers such as cookie-based technology, the companies said. But TransUnion’s TruAudience Data Marketplace gives advertisers access to a more accurate view of identity for clients to achieve scale, accuracy and speed across streaming media campaigns.

"This expanded partnership with TransUnion further enhances our omnichannel audience capabilities to provide greater value to our clients,” Magnite senior VP, strategic partnerships Kristen Williams said. “With privacy regulation changes underway and the pending retirement of third-party cookies, the sell side will play an essential role in audience enablement. By tapping into TransUnion’s TruAudience solutions through Magnite’s platforms, publishers and advertisers can continue to utilize audience-based advertising across all screens and formats.”