Magnite Joins TV Data Initiative Formed by Ad Tech Companies

Magnite had joined the TV Data Initiative, a group formed by a group of ad-tech companies earlier this year to unlock the potential of data-driven advanced TV.

“The addition of Magnite to our membership is an important milestone for the TV Data Initiative. Magnite will provide invaluable expertise and experience as we carry out our program of research and analysis.” said Jon Watts, Project Director of the Initiative.

Magnite is a leading sell-side advertising platform.

“We’re delighted to be joining the TV Data Initiative and to be adding our expertise and capabilities to that of the founding members,” said Todd Randak, senior VP of strategy and partnerships at Magnite. “The application of data to support TV ad buys, addressability, attribution and advanced programmatic capabilities will be a major driver of growth and innovation for the industry in the years ahead. The work of the Initiative will make an important contribution to helping the market make real progress.”

The original members of the TV Data Initiative are Blockgraph, Dish Media, Eyeota, MadHive, TransUnion, TVSquared and VideoAmp.

The group said they are working collaboratively with the industry to explore the use and application of data across the advanced TV ecosystem, reviewing challenges and opportunities facing both the buy side and sell side, and looking for practical step to support growth of the market, while respecting and protecting consumer data and privacy.

Jonathan Steuer, former agency executive and an expert advisor to the Initiative, said Magnite gives the Initiative participants from every part of the TV data ecosystem.

“Pushing data-driven TV to scale requires standardization of new datasets, streamlining workflows, and simplifying connectivity to support media buyers and sellers, data and measurement providers and technology solutions,” Steuer said. “Magnite will provide a new perspective and valuable insights to help move the industry toward such a collaborative vision.”