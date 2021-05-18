E.W. Scripps Picks Magnite as Preferred CTV SSP

E.W. Scripps Co. has selected Magnite as its preferred sell-side platform for connected TV inventory.

Scripps will also use the Magnite platform to make programming inventory available to buyers.

“We take great care in selecting the right ad technology partners who understand the intricacies of broadcast-quality video and have a forward-looking digital perspective,” said Tom Sly, VP of programmatic strategy and external partnerships at Scripps. “Magnite’s CTV and video capabilities provide Scripps with best-in-class technology for omnichannel monetization, which is why we are enthusiastic about the potential this partnership brings to our businesses.”

Also Read: Magnite Closes $1.4 Billion Acquisition of SpotX From RTL Group

Scripps operates 61 TV stations in 41 markets and its newly created Scripps Networks unit reaches nearly every American with Court TV, Newsy, Ion, Bounce, Grit and Laff.

“Scripps is an industry-leading media company with a strong history of innovation and we are excited to work closely with them on these omnichannel monetization efforts,” said Chris Signore, VP of publisher partnerships at Magnite. “We look forward to innovating with Scripps to give more brands and advertisers access to their rich inventory at scale while shaping the future of programmatic advertising.”

Also Read: Trade Desk, Magnite Offer Programmatic Interactive CTV