Newsy Hiring, Getting Ready For Over-the-Air Launch

E.W. Scripps said it Newsy unit will be staffing up in preparation for the launch of its over-the-air network Oct. 1.

Kate O’Brian, recently hired as head of news for Newsy and Court TV, has begun a search for someone to head Newsy, who will oversee editorial identity and programming for the network.

The company has also posted 55 positions that it needs to fill. Some will be in Newsy’s new headquarters in Atlanta, where new studios are under construction.

There are also dozens of newsroom jobs and editorial positions in nine bureaus, including Phoenix, Denver and Seattle.

Newsy plans to take advantage of the resources of the Scripps Washington Bureau and Scripps’ local TV stations in 41 markets for its new channel.