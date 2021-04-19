Trade Desk, Magnite Offer Programmatic Interactive CTV

Interactive ads on connected TV are being made available programmatically to clients of The Trade Desk and Magnite.

CTV has been growing as viewers shift to streaming from traditional TV. Advertisers are also finding new ways to take advantage of streaming technology to put capabilities available in digital advertising available on TV screens.

“Advertisers and networks have realized the evolution that is happening in CTV advertising – in scaling first party data as well as the next generation of TV ad formats and creative potential,” said Jon Tabak, GM, TV Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “What’s more, CTV has the capability to customize ad experiences, which is something our clients crave in order to execute more precise digital advertising campaigns.”

The new capability is made available via technology from Innovid.

Innovid’s software development kit (SDK) powers personalized and interactive experiences in CTV through direct integrations across over 50 publisher apps.

“The ability to leverage first and third-party data across CTV is critical, however, it’s only one piece of the puzzle," said Todd Randak, senior VP of strategy and partnerships at Magnite. “We are working directly with Innovid to take CTV to the next level, enabling publishers to provide enriching ad experiences to complement their premium inventory.”