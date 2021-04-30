Magnite Closes $1.4 Billion Acquisition of SpotX from RTL Group
Creates large CTV ad platform
Magnite said it closed its acquisition of SpotX from RTL Group.
The purchase price was about $1.14 billion, including $640 million in cash and 12.4 million shares of Magnite stock.
Magnite said the acquisition creates an alternative marketplace for connected TV advertising inventory at a time when more marketers are looking over-the-top to reach viewers who have cut the cord with traditional pay TV.
“Scale and reaching the largest possible audience is the name of the game when attracting the demand our CTV and video clients need,” said Michael Barrett, president & CEO of Magnite. “Acquiring SpotX positions us to become the world’s largest, independent source of highly-coveted CTV and video inventory. Two-thirds of our revenue is now concentrated in the fastest-growing segments of the market, and as linear TV dollars move to CTV, the greatest opportunity is still ahead of us.”
The combined company’s clients now include A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Crackle, Discovery, FOX, fuboTV, LG, Roku, Samsung, Sling TV and Vizio.
Magnite expects to wring out $35 million in run-rate operation cost synergies after combining the two companies’ operations.
