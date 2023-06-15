Magnite Launches Omnichannel Audience, Data, Identity Suite

Magnite launched Magnite Access, a suite of omnichannel audience products designed to help media owners and their advertising clients maximize the value of their data assets.

Magnite access enables publishers to manage, create and transact audience segments.

“The industry is undergoing a major shift as audience and identity frameworks migrate closer to the sell-side,” said Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer at Magnite.

"This presents an opportunity for media owners to embrace new ways of activating audience data at scale. Magnite Access ensures we are well-positioned to provide our clients with omnichannel audience products across multiple formats, such as streaming and display, as well as multiple demand sources. The expansive breadth of deterministic and probabilistic tools within Magnite Access provides sellers and buyers with a comprehensive, high precision solution,” Soroca said. “Magnite’s deep relationships with premium publishers and advertisers give us a unique vantage point to create solutions that add value for all parties.”

The Suite includes the Magnite data management platform; the Magnite storefront for data activation; Magnite Match, a cloud-based system that compares data sets while keeping consumer identities anonymous and Magnite Audiences.

"LG Ad Solutions and Magnite together are committed to leading industry collaboration to solve the biggest challenges faced by advertisers today," said Serge Matta, head of commercial at LG Ad Solutions. “Magnite Access comes at a time when advertisers realize audience-first media plans will only be successful if their partners work together to help them navigate increasing fragmentation. We are excited to leverage this cutting-edge technology so advertisers can more easily discover, scale, and activate streaming audience segments with measurable results."