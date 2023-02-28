Magnite Adds Polk Auto Data To Target CTV, OTT Campaigns

Magnite said it made a deal with Polk Automotive Solutions, part of S&P Global Mobility, to use Polk’s data about auto buyers to help Magnite clients better target and measure over-the-top and connected TV ad campaigns.

“By integrating Polk Automotive Solutions’ rich data sets into our platform, advertisers can tap into the most comprehensive source of automotive data and leverage that across Magnite’s unparalleled streaming TV supply,” said Kristen Williams, senior VP of Strategic Partnerships at Magnite. “Advertising on CTV makes it possible for automotive marketers to combine TV’s unparalleled branding capabilities with the precise targeting and measurement opportunities of digital.”

Polk Automotive leverages data about auto purchase intent and loyalty to help marketers connect more effectively with consumers.

“As consumers shift their media consumption time to streaming TV, automotive marketers are increasingly moving media budgets in that direction,” said Joe Kyriakoza, VP and General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions at S&P Global Mobility. “Our partnership with Magnite helps make that transition more powerful with our best-in-class automotive data solutions paired with Magnite’s broad streaming supply. Marketers will have everything they need at their fingertips to plan, activate, and measure their streaming TV campaigns.” ■