Magnite Unveils Magnite Streaming, New Ad Platform For CTV and OTT

Underscoring the growth of connected TV and over-the-top video, sell side ad platform Magnite has launched Magnite Streaming, designed to help media owners monetize advertising inventory in live and on-demand streaming TV.

Magnite CTV and OTT clients include AMC Networks, Dish Media, Disney Advertising, Fox Corp., FuboTV, LG Ads Solutions, Vizio and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Consumers are embracing streaming as their preferred way of watching TV and increasingly adopting ad-supported services to gain access to more premium entertainment without straining their budgets. Media owners are eager to meet this demand and the challenge many face is how to integrate and manage high quality ad experiences across their diverse content portfolios,” said Sean Buckley, chief revenue officer or Magnite. “Magnite Streaming addresses these concerns by bringing together the leading technology and tools that a media owner needs at every stage of the advertising process in one unified platform.”

Magnite Streaming incorporates technology from the Magnite CTV and SpotX, The end-to-end platform enables features including comprehensive seller deal management capabilities, inventory curation tules, audience activation features, responsive reporting and dashboards and technology to optimize live inventory.

“At AMC Networks, our rapid growth on ad-supported streaming platforms, with a programmatic first approach, requires modern ad tech infrastructure, built by those who understand the unique needs of media owners,” said Evan Adlman, senior VP, advanced advertising and digital partnerships at AMC Networks. “We continue to be impressed by the Magnite team's innovative solutions and outstanding client service and support. The launch of Magnite Streaming is an exciting development we hope opens more doors for publishers like ourselves.”

“Given the breadth of our video content across different apps and distribution points, a central platform that allows us to optimize yield, troubleshoot campaigns and get real-time feedback is an incredibly powerful asset,” added Jill Steinhauser, senior VP, ad sales planning and operations at Warner Bros. Discovery. “We look forward to using the Magnite Streaming platform to further build and unify our advertising strategy and unlock greater efficiencies in the process.” ■