Magnite Enables Alternate Currencies For Programmatic CTV Ad Buyers
By Jon Lafayette published
Comscore, iSpot.TV, Innovid and VideoAmp certified along with Nielsen
Sell-side advertising platform Magnite said it has certified Comscore, iSpot.TV, Innovid and VideoAmp along with Nielsen as measurement systems that can be used as currency for programmatic buying of connected TV advertising inventory.
“CTV advertising operates on many different currencies today - from self-reported audience impressions to third-party outcome-based guarantees,” said Kristen Williams, senior VP, strategic partnerships at Magnite.
“Magnite works with a variety of measurement and attribution experts to provide our clients with a range of solutions to transact. Without a standardized form of measurement at play," Williams said. "Magnite’s role as an independent technology platform is to enable easy activation of any measurement solution that brings greater transparency to TV transactions while building trust across our diverse client base.”
Most of the top media companies and the largest media buyers are at least testing how to use data other than Nielsen’s as currency for buying and selling advertising. During the upfront it appears most deals will still be done based on Nielsen, but going forward the industry is expected to accept multiple currencies for making transactions.
“GroupM is testing a number of different currency providers and it’s essential for these solutions to be embedded within existing workflows,” said Bharad Ramesh, executive director, research & investment analytics at GroupM.
“Magnite’s integrations with a range of providers will help us remain flexible as we evaluate various measurement services for transactional use-cases. Our ability to plan, transact, and optimize interoperably will help us collaborate with supply partners more effectively and deliver better results for our clients,” Ramesh said. ■
