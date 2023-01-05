Criteo Working with Magnite To Bring Retail Audiences to CTV

(Image credit: Magnite)

Commerce media platform Criteo said it is working with ad platform Magnite to bring retail insights and audiences into connected TV advertising.

“Criteo occupies a unique position in the retail media marketplace, helping 160 retailers globally extend their audiences beyond their own walls,” said Sean Buckley, chief revenue officer at Magnite. “We’re excited to work closely with the Criteo team to add value with our CTV expertise and help retailers leverage the high impact of premium, large-screen CTV along with the dynamic, audience-specific strengths that this format can deliver.”

The collaboration will enhance Criteo’s demand-side platform (DSP), Commerce Max, while also providing new, unique demand opportunities for Magnite’s platform customers, the companies said.

Commerce Max soft launched after a successful market test with Best Buy in September 2022 and will be available in key markets later this year.

“Retail media is moving up the marketing funnel, and we’ll see CTV and closed-loop measurement converge this year,” said Brian Gleason, chief revenue officer at Criteo. “Together, Magnite’s brand-safe, best-in-class CTV inventory and Criteo’s powerful in-market, Commerce Audiences will bring meaningful, measurable results to retailers, driving more revenue.” ■