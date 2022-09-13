Magnite Says Kroger Retail Data Will Create Scale In CTV for CPG Clients

Independent sell-side platform Magnite, one of the first selected to make sales data from Kroger stores available for targeting connected TV and digital video campaigns, said the data will help make CTV a more powerful tool for advertisers.

The rapid growth of Kroger Precision Marketing speaks to the incredibly valuable position they occupy in the market and the opportunity ahead for retail media,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “We are excited to be working closely with the Kroger team to help enable their rich first-party data and unlock new opportunities to provide in-market audiences at scale across ad formats for brands.”

Along with Magnite, Kroger Precision Marketing is making data available programmatically via OpenX, PubMatic and Xandr

“With people consuming more TV hours through connected devices, brands need access to retail sales data in the programmatic CTV environment,” said Michael Schuh, VP of Media Strategy and Program Development at Kroger Precision Marketing. “We’re excited to be working with Magnite to provide brands with a centralized access point to video and CTV inventory. We expect this collaboration will help solve for supply fragmentation and bring scale for CPG advertisers who are looking to activate on CTV.”

Magnite recently announced a deal with LG Ads Solutions to bring ACR data and inventory from LG smart TVs onto Magnite’s platform.

“Infusing premium CTV inventory with Kroger’s first-party retail data will be a huge opportunity for advertisers and we’re supportive of this trend across the retail media landscape,” said LG Ads Solutions CEO Raghu Kodige. “Expanding access to CTV audience data and unifying it with purchase data in privacy-compliant ways will support improved planning, activation and measurement.” ■