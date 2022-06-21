Magnite Makes Deal To Use LG Ads Data for Planning, Buying, Analytics

Magnite said it made a deal with LG Ads that will make automatic content recognition viewing data from LG smart TVs available to buyers using Magnite’s sell-side advertising platform.

The LG data will be used for planning, activation, measurement and advanced analytics. The data will be available first in the U.S. It will be rolled out internationally in 2023.

“Magnite’s vantage point as the largest independent CTV SSP make them the ideal choice for fueling our streaming and cross-screen ad business, which has already seen tremendous momentum in the past twelve months,” said Raghu Kodige, CEO of LG Ads Solutions. “As we continue to expand access to our audience data in order to support a healthy planning, activation and measurement ecosystem, Magnite helps us enable advertisers to better understand how and where their campaigns are working. We’re excited to be working with their team to bring more transparency and visibility to the industry.”

Also: Magnite Enables Alternate Currencies For Programmatic CTV Ad Buyers

Magnite will also be LG Ads preferred SSP and ad server.

As CTV viewing has grown, marketers have been moving ad dollars there, but have been slowed by the lack of reliable measurement. LG’s ACR data will help provide buyers with a better idea of the reach and frequency of CTV and multi-screen campaigns.

“Omnicom Media Group has been working with both LG Ads and Magnite to enable greater transparency and more reliable targeting capabilities across the CTV marketplace. We expect this partnership to enable us to combine the strength of Omni’s Audiences with LG’s ACR Data Targeting and Magnite’s scale to improve verified audience delivery across our CTV targeted campaign,” said Megan Pagliuca, chief activation officer for Omnicom Media Group.

Also: iSpot Grows Footprint With LG Data From 20 Million Smart TVs

“ACR data provides key targeting and measurement capabilities to the buy side,” added Sean Buckley, chief revenue officer at Magnite. “By providing secure access at scale to this valuable piece of the puzzle, we are enabling buyers to better plan, execute, and attribute their campaigns across both CTV and linear. Activation is also DSP agnostic, so buyers have the flexibility to choose the demand-side platforms they want to use.” ■