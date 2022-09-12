Kroger Making Data Available For Programmatic CTV Ads

Kroger Precision Marketing, the retail media business of supermarket giant Kroger, has opened its programmatic marketplace, enabling video and connected TV buyers to target ads using shopping data on consumer packaged goods.

The data is being made available to advertisers through inventory suppliers including Magnite, OpenX, PubMatic and Xandr.

“Streaming is the number-one way people consume TV today,” says Cara Pratt, Senior Vice President, Kroger Precision Marketing. “That means the majority of TV viewing hours can now be optimized in the programmatic environment. Our retail data precisely reaches households – such as lapsed or infrequent brand buyers – and then matches advertising exposure to store sales to measure brand impact.”

Kroger says people from 60 million households use its stores.

Kroger Precision Marketing began making its data available to marketers five years ago and launched its self-service marketplace in 2021. Other retainers including Walmart and Target also enable marketers to use their retail data to hone their media plans.

“The scale and quality of Kroger’s first-party data has enabled us to optimize CTV delivery for our advertisers against actual stores sales. We are effectively driving in store sales via television in a tangible way,” said Kelly Metz, Managing Director, Advanced TV at Omnicom Media Group.

The new programmatic capability lets advertisers use retail sales data to reach relevant CTV and video households and gives advertisers access to premium CTV and video inventory in a centralized private marketplace, Kroger Precision Marketing said. It also enable campaign management based on attributable retail sales and household penetration.

“Our expansion into CTV and video demonstrates how retail media is driving greater accountability across the entire media supply chain,” says Pratt. “We’re proud to be working closely with brands and agencies as we make their programmatic advertising investments more effective and efficient.” ■